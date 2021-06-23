Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and Boy George Sussex dates rescheduled for 2022

Rag'n'Bone Man

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man plus special guest Raye will now be on Friday, July 15 2022; Boy George & Culture Club plus special guests Bananarama, Lulu and Kim Wilde will now be on Saturday, July 16 2022 and The Last Night of The Heritage Proms with Russell Watson (with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra featuring Mike Moran and Christina Johnston plus guest Mark Kingswood and NHS Voices Choir) will be on Sunday, July 17 2022.

All original tickets remain valid.

The outdoor evening concerts were originally due to take place from July 16-18.

Show spokesman Dan Deacon said: “Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on the final unlocking of Covid rules in England, Heritage Live has announced the rescheduling of its outdoor concerts at the South of England Event Centre in Ardingly.”

