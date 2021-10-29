Horsham's HAODS hoping for fourth time lucky with Sister Act

Stacey Fox

Show director Stacey Fox and the company have had to endure a succession of postponements.

“We are keeping everything crossed, toes and fingers!”

“The first time it was cancelled we were nine weeks away, and it was basically all blocked and we had done most of the numbers apart from the finale. We were all excited and it was selling really, really well, but then Covid hit.

“But really at the time, other more important things were going on, and obviously it was essential that we called it off. Obviously we were disappointed, but we were fine with it really.”

But it does mean a certain nervousness now as the latest dates get nearer and nearer: “You think of all the hard work that has been put in.

“We have had to recast a few parts because of different life events happening. We have had several pregnancies and we have had to change some of the cast and shuffle things around, but the great thing about Sister Act is that it is just such a feel-good show.”

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found: a convent.

Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church… whilst putting her own life and the lives of her new-found friends at risk.

The show comes filled with powerful gospel music.

“It’s just such a great show. It is the light relief that everyone needs right now. Life is hard and busy for so many people, but when you come to the rehearsal rooms, it is just such a release to be there. Sometimes going into a rehearsal room can be a drag, but with this one everyone just feels so pleased to be there. The show is just the perfect show to be doing at this moment in time.

“We are such a close-knit society and everybody just really pulls together. We are like a second family but we have also got some new members coming through which is lovely.

“We have managed to advertise. It is hard to get men. We have got so many good girls in the society and we have got some good boys but nowhere near as many as we need, but we have got some more boys now.

“And the cast are amazing. They are all really excited. It is one of the strongest casts that I have ever worked with. I think people are just so pleased to be back together doing something creative. People know how fun the show is and that it will be well received, but we are all creative people and this is what we want to be doing. We were all just gagging to get back on stage and to do what we love doing best.”

Stacey, who also performs, has directed a number of shows for the company including White Christmas, The Witches of Eastwick, Steel Magnolias and The Naked Truth.

“I started off doing a degree in performing arts. I have always loved performing.”

But she also did a masters in theatre directing.