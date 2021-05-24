Horsham Music Circle resumes live performances

Horsham organist Gerald Taylor

Chairman Jill Elsworthy said: “We are delighted to be back and look forward to welcoming our members and friends to these programmes devised by the well-known Horsham organist Gerald Taylor.

“The one-hour recitals will be on Wednesday, May 26 and Wednesday, June 23 at the Unitarian Church, Worthing Road at 1pm.

“For the first recital on May 26 Gerald has chosen to open the concert with William Walton’s stirring and patriotic grand march Crown Imperial. This was commissioned for the 1937 coronation and has remained a popular piece ever since. The recital ends with Henri Mulet’s Carillon-Sortie, one of the most dazzling pieces in the flamboyant French Toccata style. In between we will hear music ranging from Handel’s Concerto No 13, nicknamed the Cuckoo and the Nightingale on account of the imitational bird calls in the second movement, an Ofertorio by the Basque composer Jesús Guridi, to the well known Elizabethan Serenade by Ronald Binge, together with works by the major contributors to the repertoire, J S Bach and Mendelssohn.

“The performances continue to follow current Covid secure guidelines with regards to social distancing and wearing facemasks. Entry is free with a retiring collection to support the Music Circle’s live music promotions. Audience numbers are restricted to 24. Please book in advance by email to [email protected] or phone 01403 252602 (answer machine). Early application is advised. Any changes to government guidelines will be posted on horsham-music-circle.org.uk and Facebook page.”