Horsham Museum reopens with stellar exhibit

Vincent Lines art work in Horsham Museum reopening

Beginning on Saturday, the exhibition Vincent Lines – The Sussex Years, will celebrate the life of Vincent Lines during his time in Sussex.

Lines was appointed Master in Charge of the Horsham School of Art in the mid-1930s and captured life in Horsham in his artwork.

Horsham Museum and Art Gallery will be open initially from Thursdays to Saturdays, though on the opening weekend it will also be open on Sundayfrom 10am-4pm. This will allow the team of volunteers to be welcomed back after 18 months away.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for leisure and culture Roger Noel said: “I am delighted that our Museum and Art Gallery is reopening with such a high profile exhibition and it is quite fitting that the artist had such special connections to Sussex.

“We are pleased to be given this opportunity to display Lines’ work and are extremely grateful to the Lines family for allowing us to do so and for sharing their intimate knowledge of the artist .

“This exhibition presents a rare opportunity that you do not want to miss, so do please come along.”

The Lines exhibition will be temporary and it would not have been possible without the generous donation by the family of Vincent Lines and their valuable insight into his life.

Another piece gifted to Horsham Museum & Art Gallery is a sketch by John Constable, the popular 19th century landscape artist. The sketch will featured as part of the exhibition, which will run until early spring 2022.