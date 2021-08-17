Boundary Brighton Festival confirms line-up

Brighton Boundary Festival

Spokeswoman Nikita Grewal said: “Labelled as the last festival of the season, Boundary will officially close the 2021 festival season with a bang!

“Boundary are thrilled to release their 2021 line-up, with sets from pioneering drum and bass forces such as Andy C, Wilkinson, Sky FX with special guest Hardy Caprio, plus many more.

“Taking the best of Brighton’s creative energy, lust for life and generosity of spirit, Boundary Brighton is a festival made up of four stages of music, funfair, delicious local food and other unexpected treats, all nestled between the crest of the Downs and the city with the sea below. Boundary promises to push your festival going experience right to the limit and transcend your previous conceptions of what an immersive fun party experience can be.”

For tickets and more information on the line-up, visit https://boundarybrighton.com

The line-up includes: Chris Spencer, Elliot Crawford, Klipz /Pedro Sedso, Bannerworx YTN, Mrwalk And Bop, Jay Rico, DJ Wendale De Jesus, DJ King Sol, DJ Dan Harding, DJ Shaun Pearcey, Eazee Dan Bless, TLB, Vincent Vaguer, Ferguson, Harriet and Jaxxon

“Often considered the pioneering force behind the drum/bass genre, Andy C is making his fourth appearance at Boundary. Collaborating with big names such as Rudimental and racking up prestigious awards which include best DJ at the drum and bass awards, his signature style of fast-paced mixing makes him one that you will not want to miss.

“Wilkinson is arguably one of the biggest names in the drum and bass scene, with big hits such as Afterglow featuring Becky Hill which topped the charts at number eight in the UK singles chart and number two in the UK dance chart. We’re looking forward to having him at Boundary for the second time running.

“Sub Focus has had a successful long-standing career, releasing big songs such as Timewarp/Join the Dots in his early career and remixing songs from deadmau5, as well as Dizzee Rascal. More recently, big hits such as Tidal Wave and Turn Back Time have helped to strongly cement his position as one of the most notable dance/electro DJs.

“We’re excited to announce Shy FX who is known for his mix of Reggae and Dance/Electronic music and working on songs with big names such as Dizzee Rascal. His song Original Nuttah helped give him more notoriety in the jungle/drum and bass scene.

“My Nu Leng have a different take on the dance/electronic genre, coming from the underground scene they’re known for producing music that combines a lot of other genres to produce an iconic mix. We’re excited to see what they can bring to Boundary this year.

“TS7 has had many successful underground releases and remixed the popular song Nobody to Love by Sigma which was instantly a number one, as well as his collaboration with Taylor Fowlis on the club sensation Heartlight. He often makes an appearance on Kiss FM where he hosts a popular Thursday night show.