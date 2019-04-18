‘The door is open fur-ever’... Crawley football club reacts to departure of runaway cat

Staff, players and fans at Crawley Town Football Club have said an emotional goodbye to a runaway cat which had been staying temporarily at the club’s ground.

After a six month short stay at the club three-year-old moggie Jerry has left to return to his family in Pease Pottage.

Jerry went missing from his home in The Squires in October last year.

The crafty feline managed to make his way to the Broadfield stadium, nearly one-and-a-half miles away, and had been staying in the boiler room at the football club.

After being pampered by the players and the staff over the course of their busy season Jerry was found earlier this month by his owners and has returned home. For more see: “All the footballers were lovely to him”... Missing cat’s six month stay at Crawley Town stadium

Despite only being at the club for six months Jerry - or Glenn as he was known by the players who renamed him after their goalkeeper Glenn Morris - left a lasting impression.

On Twitter Crawley Town FC said: “The club would like to thank Jerry for his efforts during his 6 month spell at the club and wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

Crawley Town winger Filipe Morais said the team would miss Jerry and was particularly concerned about how kitman Marcus Doyle would handle the news.

In response Marcus said: “If Glen is happy, Fil, then I am happy. Doors always open. Fur-ever.”

On Twitter Lord Jimmy Smith said it was ‘typical’ of the club to let Jerry leave ‘on a free’.

Matthew Rowe said he assumed Glenn Morris was a were-cat and added: “Glen and Jerry’s is a sitcom waiting to happen.”

Jake Foster simply said: “I miss that cat.”