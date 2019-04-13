They are up! Horsham secure historic promotion to London 1 South

They have done it, Horsham have secured promotion to London 1 South - the highest level they have ever reached.

In a winner takes all play-off clash with Farnham at Hammerpond Road, the Green and Whites cruised to a 44-17 victory and with it sealed promotion.



A 76-12 win over Maidstone on the final day of the league season last Saturday clinched Horsham second place in London 2 South East and with it a place in the play-offs against London 2 South West runners-up Farnham.



And this afternoon, the Green and White continued a fabulous run of form in a thrilling encounter to clinch a historic promotion.



Full report, reaction and pictures in Thursday's West Sussex County Times.