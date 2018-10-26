Ten-try Green and Whites run rampant at Heathfield & Waldron

A rampant ten-try Horsham picked apart Heathfield & Waldron on Saturday in their most comprehensive success of the season so far.

The Green and Whites eased to a comfortable 63-5 victory in London 2 South East to make it three wins on the bounce.

Albeit with last week off, Horsham showed no signs of rustiness as they raced into a 32-0 half-time lead.

After Tom Johnson opened the scoring early on, Aaron Linfield, Joe Wilde, Declan Nwachukwu, Tom Blewitt all put down two tries a piece and Michael Tredgett also scored in the October sunshine in East Sussex.

The opening minutes of the game were comprised of both teams probing each other’s defences.

Four minutes would be all that was required for Horsham to chalk up points on the board in the form of a penalty kick by Johnson.

Good patience in attack after the kick off would be rewarded with a try as Wilde and Johnson collaborate sensationally to put the ball over the line - the latter claiming it and then also slotting the extras.

On 14 minutes, an unconverted try was stolen off a poor Heathfield kick by the young Linfield.

A solid line out performance would be displayed throughout, and after one of Horsham’s came off successfully 18 minutes in, Johnson and Wilde would again collaborate sensationally for the latter to score.

Nwachukwu’s first try came on 28 minutes when the winger found space and darted past Heathfield’s defence to find the tryline.

With three minutes of the half left to play, some fine scrummaging saw the ball spun wide to Wilde to finish.

Johnson this time managed to add the extras to see the Green and Whites go into half-time 32 points up with no reply from Heathfield.

Blewitt would be the next name on the score sheet after a display of strong, consistent, multi-phase play, to be successfully converted by Johnson.

Tredgett would be next to capitalise on confident Horsham scrummaging, driving over the line with trademark physicality.

Linfield would again appear on the scoresheet after 65 minutes following multiple phases of well-retained possession with Johnson converting.

To their credit, Heathfield’s heads did not drop. This attitude culminated in a well-deserved unconverted try in the corner in the midst of a dominant Horsham performance.

A sensational try in the last minute by Nwachukwu after a 40-yard run which saw multiple Heathfield players beaten capped a scintillating display.

The result saw Horsham consolidate fourth-place while Heathfield & Waldron slipped a place to second-from bottom with just one win from six games.

Horsham head coach Nick Stocker said: “Our front row performance was great, and the replacements that came on all maintained the quality of possession for our backs to use.

“With centres Tom Johnson and Joe Wilde causing havoc and Johnny Ordidge and Declan Nwachukwu stretching the defence at every opportunity, along with Chris Double offering great control at 15, we looked dangerous throughout.

“Tom Blewitt at ten controlled the game admirably and with his younger half-back partner Aaron Linfield, asked questions all afternoon.

“In a tough call, Aaron was awarded man of the man for his livewire performance on the back of a great platform set by the forwards. He was truly excellent scoring two well-taken tries.”

Horsham host Deal & Betteshanger on Saturday.

Horsham: Bell, Fisher, Fairs, R.Tredgett, Osgood, Redmayne, Smith, M.Tredgett, Linfield, Blewitt, Nwachukwu, Johnson, Wilde, Ordidge, Double. Subs: S.Powell, T.Powell, Cass.