Pulborough pick up just their second win of the season beating basement side Barking

Pulborough secured just their second win of the season in London 2 South East with an emphatic success in their bottom-of-the-table clash with Barking.

A 55-10 victory saw second-bottom ‘Borough pick up their second win in five games and move onto ten points to narrow the gap to six points on Deal & Betteshanger, who are a place above them.

First half-tries from Ewan Callaway (two), Will Scrase, Ollie Paige and Matt Goring gave the hosts a 31-10 lead.

A superb second-half showing including a number of set-piece moves saw further scorers from Ben Miller, Scrase (two) and Nick Van Pelt to complete the rout.

Pulborough captain Simon Burfiend said: “It was a much-needed win for us this weekend against a struggling Barking side, who have unfortunately had to cancel a few games already this season. Saying this we were back on fine form.

“Our defence picked up dramatically after working hard on it over the past few weeks. With a significant improvement in our set pieces, it allowed us to attack teams from a solid platform which is undoubtedly our strength. One of the most pleasing aspects was at half-time we set two goals. One, not to concede and two, to work on our new structures. We managed both and scoring twice from the second.

“The rest week allowed us to bring back some key players after concussions and injuries which really lifted the squad. Matt Gue and Ollie Coombe-Tennant added physicality and structure to the pack. Gus Oliphant-Hope was all over the ball on the ground at flanker, but unfortunately picked up a very nasty looking knee injury. Man of the match was Ewan Callaway at 13.”

Heading up the hill in the first half ‘Borough fell behind early on as Barking converted a penalty under the posts.

In reply, centre Burfiend linked up well with Frazer Oliphant-Hope from their own half and Callaway used his pace to sprint over the line.

Guy Baxter then showed his footballing skills in controlling a clearance kick, rumbling up the wing and passing to Frazer Oliphant-Hope, Harrison Short and Burfiend, who kicked through for Scrase to dot the ball down.

As Pulborough dominated, Paige caught the defenders around the ruck off guard and scored a lovely individual score. Ben Miller and Oscar Gravel then made inroads into the Barking half, before finding second row Goring, who dummied both ways and crossed the line.

Barking replied with a converted try of their own, before normal service was resumed as Callaway ran a hard line off Burfiend in the centres to score his second of the half for a 31-10 lead.

Playing with the wind in the second half, ‘Borough were quickly on the attack with some new phases and Ben Miller, serviced by Matt Gue, went down the left wing to finish a great try.

Scrase, jinking and darting around, looking for an opening, was stopped short of the line, before using his one movement to reach for the line and dot the ball down in the corner.

Another set-piece move then saw debutant Van Pelt in space and he began the 40-metre sprint down the left hand wing to arc round under the posts for a try.

In the final move, another set-piece saw Miller offer up to Scrase on the right wing, who had the simplest of finishes.

Pulborough again have Saturday off before a big game against Deal & Betteshanger.