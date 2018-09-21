Hellingly prove no push overs, but Pulborough make it two wins from two

Head coach Clayton Saunders warned his players not to underestimate Hellingly and they proved wise words as Pulborough edged out their 33-25 on Saturday.

Tries from Brad Game (two), Harry Short and Alex Ryan along with two Frazer Oliphant-Hope conversions and three penalties saw ‘Borough make it two wins from two.

With only 15 minutes left in the game, the scores were locked up at 25-25, before a penalty in front of the posts resulted in a three-point lead.

A match-winning try from Ryan saw the lead extend to eight, but Pulborough were forced to defend their line for the final three minutes against a battling Hellingly.

Saunders said: “It was another tough day at the office on Saturday. And if Hellingly can keep improving, they’ll cause a few upsets in London 3 South East. I told the boys during the week,

do not underestimate these boys. They will not be push overs and Hellingly did not disappoint.”

Pulborough: Blunden, Leeding, Gue, Baldwin, Beesley, Leddra, Serna, Short, Keating, Oliphant-Hope, Game, Lee, Burnett, Ryan, Barber. Subs: Williams, Atkins.