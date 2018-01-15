Green and Whites continue perfect start to the year

Horsham have continued their 100 per cent record in 2018 with a 32-24 win at home to Beckenham, with two tries from Declan Nwachukwu and Mike Watts.

It didn’t take long for the hosts to get going, as they scored the opening try within three minutes. The try came from a good lineout, and was spun out wide to the winger, Nwachukwu, and was converted by Joe Wilde.

Action from Saturday's game. Picture by Richard Ordidge

However, it didn’t take long for the visitors to get into the game, as Horsham missed an important tackle which led to the try being scored, with the conversion proving unsuccessful.

Beckenham then took the lead 12 minutes in, as the referee awarded them a penalty try, which was converted, to give the away side a five point lead.

Horsham closed the gap on the visitors, as the hosts were awarded a penalty in the 18th minute which was converted by Wilde.

The hosts then regained the lead in the 21st minute, as Horsham’s Jake Lowe turned-over the ball and the ball was moved out wide to full-back, Watts to score, and Wilde to convert successfully.

Then two minutes, the hosts extended their lead to ten points, as Watts scored his second try, following a great cross-field kick from Jordan Bell, after a free ball was well used, but the try was unconverted.

At half-time, Horsham went into the break with confidence and with their tails up with, leading 22-12.

The home team started the better in the second half, as Nwachukwu scored a try within six minutes, after an interception from the halfway-line, with Wilde converting to make it 29-12, and the bonus point secured.

Beckenham then pulled a try back as a result of a scrum, but the conversion was missed, with the gap being closed to 12 points.

In the 72nd minute, the visitors scored another try to pile the pressure onto Horsham, as the ball was moved out wide, for then the try to be converted, with the score being 29-24.

The victory was sealed in the 77th minute when Wilde successfully kicked a penalty, leaving the away side needing two scores to take the victory. Horsham finished the game off with a bonus-point win.

After the game, Horsham Head Coach, Nick Stocker said: “A very pleasing result against a strong and physical team who possess experience in key positions. Our young team is developing excellently and the potential of these players is very exciting.

"With another colt making his debut today and more to follow, the conveyor belt of talent looks exciting.

“Expecting a physical encounter, we were very pleased by the way the boys stepped up physically. Defence was a plus today with big tackles all over with the likes of the two Jordans (Bell and Smith) leading the way. Our lineout worked well and scrum was solid in places but the accuracy with which we attacked ultimately combined with the defensive hunger was ultimately the deciding factor in the result.”

Horsham will now face top-of-the-table and undefeated Dartfordians away on Saturday.

Horsham XV: N Bell, Lowe, Fairs, Goward, Whiting, Smith, Luxon, Tredgett, Mills, J Bell (MoM), Nwachukwu, Blewitt, Wilde, Paterson, Watts.