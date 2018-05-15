All set for ninth annual rugby event in memory of Simon Viney

The ninth annual charity sevens tag rugby tournament in memory of Simon Viney will be hosted by Barns Green Rugby Club on Sunday, May 20.

All teams of any ability are welcome to enter the tag tournament which has become a much-loved fixture in the local sporting calendar.

Rugby lover Simon passed away at the young age of 22 from a degenerative heart condition in 2009.

For the last two years of his life he and his father, who was a regular player for Barns Green, enjoyed playing on the same pitch on numerous occasions and their love of rugby together.

In his memory, the tournament was set-up and has since raised in excess of £45,000 for various charities including The Wooden Spoon, St Barnabus Hospice, The Springboard Project, Clic Sargent and St Catherine’s Hospice.

This year’s charities that have been chosen are The Wooden Spoon, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance and Barns Green Rugby Club to help with their fundraising for new pitch and facilities.

Teams from other rugby clubs, groups of work colleagues or just friends who want to make up a team are all invited to enter.

The event takes place this Sunday and teams are requested to arrive by 10am.

To enter a team, or for more information, email daynarogers@live.co.uk