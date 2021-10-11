Sussex ace Breach in England Red Roses squad for autumn internationals

Jess Breach is set for more England caps in the upcoming internationals / Picture: Getty

Sarah Bern is in line for her first international run out in a year after missing most of the 2020/21 season through injury. The squad is made up of a mix of youth and experience, featuring 11 uncapped players.

The group assemble for the first of two preparation camps at Bisham Abbey next week (11-14 October) with the second camp taking place (18-21 October) before coming together to begin their Autumn International campaign on Tuesday 26 October.

During that period, the Red Roses take on New Zealand, firstly at Sandy Park, Exeter (Sunday 31 October, kick-off 2.30pm) before a second meeting with the Black Ferns at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton (Sunday 7 November, kick-off 2.45pm).

England then return to Twickenham Stoop to host third-ranked in the world Canada (Sunday 14 November, kick-off 2.30pm). Their final Test is a meeting with USA at Worcester Warriors’ Sixways home ground (Sunday 21 November, kick-off 2.45pm).

All fixtures will be broadcast live on BBC2..

Tickets for all four fixtures are available via englandrugby.com or via the venue host club – details below.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) can also confirm the contracted England Women XVs player list for the 2021/22 season.

There is strong representation from last season’s Allianz Premier 15s champions Harlequins, eight players from 2020/21 runners up Saracens are included, while Bristol Bears quartet Bern, Amber Reed, Leanne Riley and Abbie Ward are also among the names announced.

Alex Matthews and Helena Rowland were regulars for the Red Roses last season and represented Team GB at the Olympic Games, both have committed their immediate futures to XVs along with inside centre and fellow Olympian Holly Aitchison.

Ellie Kildunne and Abby Dow both featured in England’s back three last season and are once again contracted for the forthcoming campaign.

Middleton said: “We have selected players on their form in the Allianz Premier 15s as well as the way players fared in our summer pre-season camps.

“Connie Powell is a player we’ve had an eye on for a long time and she’s been very unlucky with injuries in the past. We’ve got nothing but good things to say about her. She adds depth to our specialist hooking position. That’s key.

“Similarly, Maud Muir was absolutely outstanding in her contribution in camp last year for us and did the same last summer. She’s one of those players who has the potential to go to the World Cup, but we’ve got to create an opportunity for her and that’s what we’ll do.

“Sadia Kabeya and Emily Robinson are both back rowers. They have got a lot of the attributes we’re looking for. They’re aggressive, dynamic all-action players who look like they play with some edge about them. In terms of the backs, Ella Wyrwas looks terrific for Saracens. We had her on our radar when she was at Loughborough but she had an ACL injury and that took that opportunity away from her at that time.

“We’ve also got Exeter’s Flo Robinson and Merryn Doidge in the mix who have done really well for us in last season’s camps and in the summer. Both are very much learning their trade and we’re watching their development closely.

“Emma Sing’s been knocking on the door for a while. She’s a fast, physical player. Scott (Bemand) has watched her very closely and he’s been very impressed with her performances. Heather Cowell is an X factor player. She’s got unbelievable pace and great try-scoring instinct.

“We’ve got a host of potential debutants in the squad who are there because they impressed in the league or they’ve been on our radar for a while and have upped their game again this season. That’s what we wanted them to do. We wanted players to put their hand up in the league and that’s why they’ve been selected accordingly.

“The impact getting our games on terrestrial TV has is huge in terms of opening up to the wider audience and growing and promoting the game. You know if it’s going to be on BBC, it’ll be produced well and a great show. The emphasis they’ve put on the women’s games that they’ve covered previously, they’ve always done a fantastic job and it’s world-class delivery. It can only be good for us and we’re thrilled that our matches are on the BBC.”

England Women squad for the 2021 autumn internationals

Forwards

Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 24 caps)

Sarah Beckett (Harlequins, 21 caps)

Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 36 caps)

Hannah Botterman (Saracens, 22 caps)

Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins, 24 caps)

Bryony Cleall (Wasps, 5 caps)

Poppy Cleall (Saracens, 47 caps)

Amy Cokayne (Harlequins, 57 caps)

Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins, 60 caps)

Lark Davies (Loughborough Lightning, 31 caps)

Vicky Fleetwood (Saracens, 79 caps)

Detysha Harper (Loughborough Lightning, 5 caps)*

Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lightning, 126 caps)

Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, uncapped)*

Alex Matthews (Worcester Warriors, 41 caps)

Harriet Millar-Mills (Wasps, 62 caps)*

Maud Muir (Wasps, uncapped)*

Cath O’Donnell (Loughborough Lightning, 19 caps)

Marlie Packer (Saracens, 76 caps)

Connie Powell (Gloucester-Hartpury, uncapped)*

Emily Robinson (Harlequins, uncapped)*

Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 47 caps)

Backs

Holly Aitchison (Saracens, uncapped)

Jess Breach (Harlequins, 19 caps)

Heather Cowell (Harlequins, uncapped)*

Merryn Doidge (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)*

Abby Dow (Wasps, 18 caps)

Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 30 caps)

Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 15 caps)

Claudia MacDonald (Wasps, 15 caps)

Sarah McKenna (Saracens, 36 caps)

Lucy Packer (Harlequins, uncapped)*

Amber Reed (Bristol Bears, 58 caps)

Leanne Riley (Bristol Bears, 44 caps)

Flo Robinson (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)*

Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 6 caps)

Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, uncapped)*

Lydia Thompson (Worcester Warriors, 47 caps)

Lagi Tuima (Harlequins, 8 caps)

Ella Wyrwas (Saracens, uncapped)*

*denotes non-contracted player

Emily Scarratt is the final contracted player but misses the autumn period due to injury (broken leg).

Autumn fixture schedule and ticket information

ENGLAND V NEW ZEALAND

Sunday 31 October, KO 2.30pm

Sandy Park, Exeter

Tickets: tickethub.exeterchiefs.co.uk

ENGLAND V NEW ZEALAND

Sunday 7 November, KO 2.45pm

cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Tickets: northamptonsaints.co.uk/buytickets

ENGLAND V CANADA

Sunday 14 November, KO 2.30pm

Twickenham Stoop, London

Tickets: https://www.eticketing.co.uk/harlequins

ENGLAND V USA

Sunday 21 November, KO 2.45pm

Sixways Stadium, Worcester