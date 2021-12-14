Horsham record long-awaited first home win of the campaign

Joint man of the match Andy Gray in action for Horsham against Farnham on Saturday. Pictures by DAS Sport Photography

This was the first time the two sides have met since the promotion play-off in April 2019 and there was much anticipation regarding how the teams have developed now they are both at a higher level in London 1 South.

Horsham made their customary fast start. Following a good 25 yard break by Joe Wilde and good recycling the ball was moved wide for Dan Cass to finish well and the try was converted by Oli Chennell providing Horsham finally with some reward for the efforts and pressure applied since kickoff.

The Green and Whites were guilty of crabbing across the pitch but then James Keyworth hit a great line to finish a superb team try under the posts following initial work by Andy Gray and patience in the 22 metre area to take a 14-0 lead in to the break.

Farnham came out strongly in the second half and Horsham did themselves no favours when Jack Osgood was yellow carded for tapping the ball down.

While the Green and Whites were a man down Jamie Low scored for Farnham following a cheap turnover converted by Toby Salmon which narrowed the deficit to 14-7.

Before the visitors could sustain a revival Oli Joels straightened the line to burst through and score under the posts after a fine multi-phase attack converted by Chennell to seal a 21-7 win.

Horsham head coach Nick Stocker said: "Our first home win of the season after a couple of near misses was well deserved.

"We were in control throughout apart from a 15 minute period mid-way through the second half. Had we converted the three missed try scoring opportunities in the first half, the game would not have had such a tense feel to it late on.

"Our physicality was excellent today, both in attack and defence with the likes of Jack Osgood, Rich Tredgett and Andy Gray carrying to great effect. Out wide, the thrust provided by Joe Wilde and Marcus Condon in particular stretched the defence and when combined with powerful surges through the middle, Farnham had little answer.

"At the set piece we secured good ball throughout, in particular with a very effective driving maul, and launched dangerous attacks from lineout and scrum throughout.

"All in all a pleasing performance, despite a disjointed preparation due to injuries at training and further rejigs in selection.

"From a number of good performances across the squad, our man of the match was ultimately a joint awarded to Marcus Condon for his threat out wide and Andy Gray who was destructive in the tackle and carried with his usual physicality. It is good to have both players back in the mix following periods away.

"So despite the first half of the season drawing to a close with more losses than wins, we go into the final game before the Christmas break in good spirits and in improving fashion.