Harlequin Joe Marler, 31, returns to the matchday 23 for England’s clash with Tonga on Saturday.

The Eastbourne-born 72-cap international is on the bench after playing in fine form for his London-based club.

And now he has revealed that a meeting with England head coach Eddie Jones in Horsham was the catalyst for his return.

Joe Marler, left, with teammates Luke Cowan-Dickie and Maro Itoje of England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) 775595670

In a video shared by England Rugby on Instagram, he said: “The boss, AKA Eddie, has always been particulalry good with me seeing as I have been in and out of contention.

“He’s always appreciated my honesty. I’ll always be grateful to him.

“[He’s] given me opportunity to come back and have another crack at it.”

Eddie met with the prop forward over the summer for coffee, Joe said.

He added: “[He] said he was down in Horsham. If the boss is asking for a coffee I’m intrigued.”

Joe said before the meeting he had to pick up a motorhome, which he drove to the ‘posh hotel’.

The front row, famed for his eye-catching haircuts and scrummaging technique, added: “We just sat and chewed the fat and spoke about how he sees the squad moving forward for the next two years – wheter I wanted to be a part of it.

The forward joked: “I bit his hand off. He didn’t appreciate me biting him – he could get TB. I ain’t got TB but I could get it.

“So we had to patch that up, put a sticker on it. Like a plaster, a sticky plaster.

“And I left.”

Marler started his career at Haywards Heath RFC in Sussex where he played in the same side as fellow England international Billy Twelvetrees.