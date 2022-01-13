England name Horsham pair in women's under-18 squad

The pair have been selected as part of a 34 player squad which will be used throughout 2022.

Before Christmas, a wider under-18s group took part in regional camps to provide development opportunities before heading towards international games.

In the final camp of 2021, the under-18s played a North v South match to help finalise selections for the England under-18s squad.

Grace Clifford (pictured) has been called up to England women's under-18s squad alongside Horsham Rugby Club teammate Katie Shillaker