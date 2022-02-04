Moore sends Goshen into battle at Sandown

The six-year-old was not suited by racing left-handed at Lingfield last time out, but still ran a creditable race to finish last of the three runners, beaten a length and a quarter.

This is clearly a quick turnaround after less than two weeks since that defeat at Lingfield. However, Moore reports his charge to have come out of the race.

The Sussex trainer told Mybettingsites: “He had a tough race last time, but he has come out of the race well and it is going the right way round.

Gary Moore / Picture: Getty

“There were only six entries, so he will take his chance. It will be nice to see him back on track.

“He will run whatever, unless it goes good to firm or something like that, which I can’t see happening.”

Goshen is unbeaten at Sandown having won once on the Flat by nine lengths and the once as a juvenile hurdle in December 2019 when scoring by 34 lengths.

The ground at Sandown is currently Good to Soft and connections will be hoping for some rain before Saturday’s contest. A current 2/1 chance for the contest, the 11/8 market leader is Song For Someone who has finished second in two starts this term. He needs to reverse form with Guard Your Dreams who landed the International Hurdle by three-qurters of a length over Song For Someone and he is next best at 5/2.

Global Citizen (11/2) and Hunters Call (10/1) complete the five runners.