Goodwood racing, Sussex v Somerset and Eastbourne speedway washed out

Rain at the racecourse / Picture: Malcolm Wells

Friday evening's racing at Goodwood is off after the course had 42mm of rain in 21 hours. They tweeted to say: "We have been forced to abandon this evening's fixture due to persistent heavy rain. The track has seen 42mm of rain in the last 21 hours with a further 5 -12 mm due to fall this afternoon. This leaves us with no option but to call off racing due to deteriorating conditions."

Eastbourne Seagulls' speedway fixture in the National Development League against Kent Royals, planned for Saturday, has gone the same way.

They said: "Heavy rain in the last few days and a poor forecast led to the decision."

Sussex Sharks were frustrated by the rain for the second time in 24 hours as their Vitality Blast South Group match against Somerset at Hove was abandoned more than two hours before the scheduled start.

Heavy rain in the past 24 hours had left the outfield at the County Ground saturated and umpires Ian Blackwell and Hassan Adnan made an early decision to call the game off. Both sides take one point. Sussex remain unbeaten after five matches following Thursday's washout against Surrey at the Kia Oval. Sussex host Glamorgan on Tuesday.