England international Shaunagh Brown joined Marlie Packer and 22 local girls of different ages at the Girls Rugby Club training camp in Horsham on August 16 as part of her work with mutual insurer Royal London

Brown is an ambassador for The Royal London sponsored Lions feasibility report to ascertain if a female Lions team can be formed. Details of the steering group and the initial report findings are expected in September.

Girls Rugby Club provides a platform for girls who love rugby to connect via an online interactive coaching platform, engaging social channels and face to face workshops.

Brown started playing rugby when she was 25 and made her international debut two years later in November 2017 when England played Canada.

She received permission from the Kent Fire and Rescue Service, with whom she was training for a new career, to play her first international game.

Brown like many of her team partners have to juggle playing for their country with full time jobs and Shaunagh has done a few.

She was a commercial diver, gas engineer and before her rugby career she was a former hammer thrower at the Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh.

In 2019, she received a full time contract from the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and played in every game of the 2019 Women's Six Nations which England won with a Grand Slam.

She was part of the 2020 Women's Six Nations Grand Slam winning England team.

One of her many dreams is to see The Lions have a female team and for some of these girls that she shared the day with perhaps to become Lions whilst helping to level the playing field.

Shaunagh also took part during the day with the girls in a Q&A session to talk about her career and give advice to the participants.

Brown, Royal London’s Brand Ambassador, said: “Sport can truly be life changing across all levels.

"It was a pleasure to meet those who I am sure will be part of women’s rugby future and hope that we can continue to break down the barriers that prevent women from enjoying the sport.

"By investing in women’s rugby, we can help to grow the game for everyone.”

Issy Horsfall, a 12-year-old attendee at the Girls Rugby Club, added: “If there was a women’s Lions tour it would mean quite a lot being able to have the chance to play in the future.