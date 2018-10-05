Neathey won't put pressure on Loxwood in bottom of the table clash with Eastbourne United

Loxwood boss Gareth Neathey will not put pressure on his players ahead of their home bottom of the table clash against Eastbourne United on Saturday.

United find themselves bottom on goal difference and suffered a 4-0 home defeat to table-toppers Horsham YMCA last weekend.

Both the Magpies and Eastbourne United have picked up a solitary point after nine games and find themselves four-points adrift of Arundel in 18th, who sit one place above the relegation zone.

Neathey recognises that his side need to pick up a win but he feels that the Magpies’ recent performances are cause for quiet optimism.

He said: “Every game is a must win at the moment with the position we are in but we won’t put pressure on ourselves and tell the players that,

“I do think everybody knows and understands that we have got to start picking up points and winning games.

“I’m sure that will come with the way that we’re playing over the last two or three weeks.

“I keep saying to the lads to stay positive and that a victory is just around the corner.

“I truly believe in the players and I’m sure our first league win will come really shortly.”