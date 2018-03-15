West Chiltington's Hinch named in England's Commonwealth Games squad

West Chiltington's Maddie Hinch has been named in the England squad that will compete at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The 16-women squad has been released with the team looking to go one step further than at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow where they won silver.

Goalkeeper Hinch, 29, put in some fine heroics back in 2016 to help Team GB to a gold medal at the Rio Olympics with shoot-out glory.

It means a medal at the games would see GB and England's women combined win a major medal for a 10th year in a row.

England face South Africa, Wales, India and Malaysia in pool B with the top two sides qualifying for the semi-finals with the women's final taking place on the 14 April.

The squad offers a blend of youth and experience with captain Alex Danson set to compete at her fourth Commonwealth Games.

Grace Balsdon, Kathryn Lane, Hannah Martin, Ellie Rayer, Amy Tennant and Anna Toman will all make their Commonwealth Games debuts.

Hinch helped England to bronze at the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam and the semi-finals of the Hockey World League Semi-Finals in 2017.

England squad: Giselle Ansley (Surbiton), Grace Balsdon (Canterbury), Sophie Bray (Kampong), Alex Danson (Clifton Robinson), Sarah Haycroft (Surbiton), Maddie Hinch (Stichtse), Kathryn Lane (Leicester), Hannah Martin (Surbiton), Lily Owsley (Uni of Birmingham), Hollie Pearne-Webb (Surbiton), Ellie Rayer (East Grinstead), Amy Tennant (East Grinstead), Anna Toman (Wimbledon), Susannah Townsend (Canterbury), Laura Unsworth (East Grinstead), Ellie Watton (Holcombe).