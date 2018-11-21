Walton still in Toyota 86 Racing Series championship contention as season nears conclusion

Sydney-based Mid Sussex racer, Cam Walton is aiming for a strong finish to his first full season of racing in Australia.

In his debut season in the Toyota 86 Racing Series, Walton, who hails from Henfield, currently sits in fifth place in the championship, still mathematically in the title fight as the series enters its final round on the streets of Newcastle, New South Wales.

Cam Walton in action in Bathurst. Picture courtesy of Rhys Vandersyde

Walton said: "We've learnt a lot this year, so we'll be celebrating what we've achieved and enjoying our final round whatever happens.

"The growth we've made as a team and individually, I feel especially myself as a driver, has really come through recently so we're confident coming into Newcastle that we can be somewhere near the pointy end again.

"Our experience as a team and my experience of driving at the Townsville street circuit earlier this year will definitely boost us.

"Even though the Newcastle layout is notoriously difficult, street circuits are a bit more of a known quantity now, and from looking at the track it looks like it's gonna be a lot of fun. A circuit that will suit my style pretty well. I'm looking forward to getting out there and driving it."

Walton is also the leading rookie in the series, and is still in contention for the title amongst drivers in their third year in the series.

Walton added: "It's also a big confidence boost that we still have an outside chance coming into the final round. We're still mathematically in it.

"It's a bit of shame we lost over 150 points with the mechanical failure at Sandown as we'd be right in it without that, but as it stands we're top rookie and the only one still in contention. If we can hold that position for Sunday we'll be happy."

Newcastle concludes the 2018 season of the Toyota 86 Racing Series with the title to be decided this weekend.