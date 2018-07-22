Topping and Thomas are Mannings Heath’s new club champions

Mannings Heath have crowned two new club champions in the past week with Charlotte Topping and Will Thomas claiming the ladies’ and men’s titles for the first time.

Topping was first to earn her place on the honours board. Her opening round of 85 on Tuesday put her a shot clear of Mina Burton and two ahead of last year’s winner Emma Francis.

Shepps Cup winner Charlotte Topping

She made sure of the Shepps Cup next day with a second round 83 that included nine pars while Francis had to settle for runner-up spot after carding 86.

The Handicap Salver meanwhile was won by Marion Gibson, playing off 31, whose excellent nett 146 just pipped ladies’ captain Mary Grange by a shot.

Topping’s powerful ball striking has helped lower her handicap to eight in recent months and earn her a place in the national finals of the Bridgestone Chase Your Dream Trophy.

She has also partnered her grandmother Brenda James to five wins in the Daily Mail Foursomes with their latest success achieved on Sunday with a 2&1 victory at Cranleigh.

Handicap Salver winner Marion Gibson

Back on the Waterfall meanwhile Will Thomas was claiming the Ulster Cup with a hard-earned victory in the men’s club championship.

He laid the foundation for his success on Saturday with a scintillating 69 off the medal tees that included six birdies and gave him a four shot lead over holder Dan Perrett, 14-year-old Rohan Miah and Spring Meeting winner Carl Barnett.

All the leaders found scoring a tougher proposition off the gold tees on Sunday and although Thomas dropped four shots on the front nine he still led by four from playing partner Miah and Steve Wright two groups ahead.

Bogeys on the 11th, 12th and 15th and birdies for Miah on the 12th and 13th cut his lead to a single shot with three holes to play but he held his nerve like a champion to finish par, birdie, par for a 78 and 147 total.

Miah’s 76 left him two shots adrift and Matt Dean pipped Wright for third place on countback after both finished on 153.

The Bert Galleymore Trophy for nett champion was claimed by 19-handicaper Alex Oakley who followed a superb 65 with 75 to beat Ben Whitehouse by two with Rhodri Marsden third on 146 after carding the best Sunday gross card of 75.

Phil Davies wrapped up the week on Monday with a blistering nett 64 off 13 to claim the seniors’ Alan Blick Memorial Trophy.

Doug Eaves and Rene Ventura were two and three shots behind respectively.