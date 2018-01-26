Jones praises ‘amazing’ Thailand training camp ahead of his biggest-ever fight

Capel and Crawley boxer Ben Jones has labelled his training camp in Thailand ‘amazing’ as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career.

The former WBO European Featherweight champion is just two weeks shy from taking on Reece Bellotti for the Commonwealth Featherweight championship at the O2 in London.

Jones’ title showdown is part of the undercard of the Matchroom Boxing show ‘British Beef’ which will see Lawrence Okolie and Isaac Chamberlain main-event live on Sky Sports on February 3.

In preparation for the bout Jones and his trainer Ross Payne travelled to Thailand for an intense week of training at boxing complex.

Jones said: “It was amazing, great for the weight loss, lovely weather, great for the muscles and training four hours a day so it was terrific.

“We had everything on campus from swimming pools, yoga rooms, massive gymnasium with 20 or 30 bags, two rings, with an actual weights and gym room. We even had daily massages, and the food was great for boxing.”

Jones usually travels to Miami to train at the famous 5th Street Gym which has welcomed boxing greats to train there like Muhammed Ali, and in recent times David Haye and Paulie Malignaggi.

However Jones got the idea from previously being impressed with the training camps out there not having to leave the campus was ideal.

Payne believes they got exactly what they went there for.

He said: “We had all the stuff we could need on site, with a restaurant, we slept on site and also we had the heat which helped. We didn’t need to leave.

“You can’t work as hard because of the heat, and the sessions didn’t last as long. You can restrict the session to half of what you would do in at home and it would still be as beneficial.”

Although this is the biggest fight of Jones’ career,Payne believes his boxer always maintains the same professionalism.

He said: “In comparison to other fights I don’t think he is in any different shape. Ben is a very professional person and he never takes anything lightly he always trains hard.

“Compared to other fights he isn’t in better shape as he always works 100 percent. You don’t need to push Ben Jones he naturally works hard all the time.”

Payne does admit however the factor of being an underdog will play into their favour.

He said: “Mentally he is in a better place, there is not so much pressure as he is the underdog and he has nothing to lose so to speak. He’s in a good frame of mind and we know he can do the business.”

Jones says he is feeling the best he possibly could with six weeks of preparation.

He said: “I’m going there prepared, I’m not just a number, I am there to win. I’m going to give him hell.”

Tickets can still be purchased however there is limited availability. To buy tickets, contact 07720 045566.