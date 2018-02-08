Jones hints his ring time maybe up following knockout by Bellotti

Capel boxer Ben Jones has hinted at the possibility of retirement following a sixth round knockout defeat to Commonwealth featherweight champion Reece Bellotti.

The fight was on the undercard of the Matchroom Boxing bill British Beef live on Sky Sports, and after a competitive start Jones was floored once in the fourth round and again in the sixth subsequently ending the contest.

Reece Bellotti raises his hand in victory at the end of his fight with Ben Jones, right. Picture by Lawrence Lustig/Matchroom Ringside photos and Mark Robinson/Matchroom Backstage photography

Jones has now revealed he has no future plans to go back to boxing as a fighter; teased the idea of reversing roles as a trainer.

He said: “I loved the idea of boxing here at the O2 on a bill like this, but at this second no, I have a three year old baby girl and I want to enjoy some time with her.

“I will come back into boxing, but maybe not on that side of the ropes, maybe on the other side.”

Jones admitted he wanted to take Bellotti into deep waters and come on strong in the second half of the fight, however, the tactic did not pay off.

He added: “In my mind I wanted to put him in a position where he would have dropped in work-rate and be more uncomfortable in the second half of the fight.

“But the risk didn’t work for me, but that’s boxing.”