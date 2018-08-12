Horsham Golf raise £1k for charity and club champions are crowned

This year Horsham Golf adopted Know Dementia as its charity of the year, supported by the club captains and members, raising an impressive £1,250.

Throughout the year club members have been contributing through various events and by donating for all balls lost in the water and luckily for Know Dementia there has been many a splash.

The first of the Captain’s Day events was held on July 21 where a large group of members formed teams of four to battle it out for the overall prize, plus nearest the pins, longest drives and a hole-in-one star prize on the 18th.

Funding was raised by the members who played on the day, entered the two competition, bought mulligans, and bought the many great gifts donated.

The sun shone brightly and the chipping into a paddling pool wasn’t enough to cool down the fund raising activities that started from 8am through to a prize giving conclusion.

Horsham Golf’s club captain Howard Mannion said: “A huge thank you to Horsham Golf, its staff and professionals, members and all those who bought raffle tickets and donated prizes for helping to raise a grand total of £1,250 for Know Dementia.”

The charity provides help and support to families who need to learn how to cope with a diagnosis of dementia.

This week saw the finale of the seniors’ championship, a mixed event along a separate ladies competition.

Nairon Khan was the men’s champion with a gross 164, which included five putts on the 11th. Second place went to Andy Wachianin on 172, follows by Clive Limbrick, the first-round leader with 173.

The ladies champion was Rita Rice with a gross score of 181, closely followed by Sharon Johnston on 184 and Jane White with 185.

The men’s nett score winner was John Neale with 143, followed by Trevor White on 145 and Nairon Khan with 146.

The ladies nett score winner was again Rita Rice with 143 followed by Carole Garnett on 144, and Sharon Johnston third on 150.

The championship also has a category for those members with a playing handicap of 25 and over and this year’s winner was Roger Smith with a nett 148.

The ladies who were unable to play both rounds of the championship played for The Denne Trophy and this was won by Karen Thorpe with a nett 73. Second place went to Liz Myles on 74 and third place went to Muriel Rutherford on countback from Hilary Brockbank, both with a score of 75.

In a hard-fought inter-club match against Milford the honours were even with a 3-3 draw.

Peter Goodwin and John Neale won 5&3, while Bob Miller and Trevor Anthony won their match 4&2. The other winners were Bruno Gall and Martin Jesty with a 3&2 result.

Nairon Khan and John Curran lost 5&3 and Andy Wachianin and Will Pitt lost 3&2. Finally Trevor White and Gary Wilks lost 5&4.