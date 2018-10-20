Fourth place for Horsham Joggers team at Goodwood relays

A busy weekend for Horsham Joggers started on Saturday at the cross country relays at Goodwood.

The men’s 50 team finished fourth, just seconds away from third with Pete O’Connell (14min 58sec), Richard Speller (17-48), Bryan Camfield (14-28) and Dean Angell (14-50) all running strongly.

The senior men also impressed with Rob Sherwood (13-31), James Tombs (15-18) and Alan Pettit (18-24) all running well.

There was also a running festival at Goodwood over the weekend with a 10k in which Arun Cooke led the Joggers home in 51-54, closely followed by Neil Clarke in 53-39.

In the half marathon, David Jones finished in 1hr 33min 06sec and Tim Jones in 1-52-30.

At the Great Walstead West Sussex Fun Run League five mile event, a large turnout finished led home by Maldwyn Thornton in 35-27.

Other times: Miranda Huisman 41.09, Alan Petitt 41.48, David Dawson 43.54, Richard Barron 46.20, Penny Barron 47.10, Samantha Marshall 47.57, Lou Johnson 52.57, Caroline Bransden 54.18, Elisabeth Scott 55.51, Christine Velarde 61.04, Sue Hensman 62.22, Stephanie Charman 66.14, Edna Clark 66.14.

In sunnier climates, some Joggers competed in the Palma 10k and half marathon.

In the shorter distance there was Nicola Rooney (54-27), Lorraine Hunter (1-06-03), Caroline Daykin (1-10-11), Fiona Lear (1-12-42), Amanda Avery (1-19-31), Jenny Boyd (1-28-50) and Sharon Gibson (1-40-32).

In the half marathon, Helen Woods finished in 2-15-30, followed by Amanda Sullivan (2-15-31) and Helen Mallows (2-22-47).

Angi Knight completed the Royal Parks half in 2-18-24.