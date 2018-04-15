Brighton Marathon: Thousands line the street to support runners

Runners were cheered on at Preston Park this morning (April 15) as they set off on 26.2-mile race around Brighton and Hove.

Around 15,000 spectators are expected to line the streets around the city to show their support for elite racers and charity runners in the popular annual event.

Brighton Marathon runners set off at 9.45am, with the first of the estimated 12,000 finishers expected to come in just after two hours.

The course bests for the men and women are well under 2:10 and 2:29 respectively, making it the second-fastest marathon in the UK.

Those taking part will enjoy the views of some of the city’s landmarks, including the Royal Pavilion, North Laine, British Airways i360, Hove Lawns, the two piers and of course Brighton’s beach where the race will end at Madeira Drive.

As well as elite athletes, more than 200 charities have runners taking part in the event, with over £40 million having been raised since the inaugural event in 2010.