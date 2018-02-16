BOXING: ‘Jones is my hero but it’s time to call it a day’

Ben Jones’ trainer Ross Payne has called for the former English and European champion to retire.

This comes after the Capel and Crawley boxer lost his second attempt to win the Commonwealth title. He was knocked out in the sixth round to Watford’s Reece Belotti at the O2 live on Sky ten days ago.

Ben Jones at the weigh-in for his fight against Reece Bellotti at the O2. Picture by Lawrence Lustig.

Payne, who is a trainer at Horsham Boxing Club, said: “I would like to see Ben call it a day. He can concentrate on his future now - he’s had an amazing career.

“He’s won numerous amounts of titles, he’s done very well. Why carry on now?

“He’s won more than most boxers win. Sometimes it’s a bit too late.”

Payne referred to Jones failing to make the weight by one pound, which meant he could not lift the belt, no matter the outcome of the contest.

He said: “Ben’s a fit man, it will definitely be his last fight at featherweight. The reason he might carry on is because he’s got caught.

“He might just think what would have happened if I hadn’t got caught, maybe he might carry on.”

Payne explained his high regard for the town’s top professional: “I’ve looked up to him ever since I was a boxer - he was the reason I got involved in the sport and the reason I’m still in the sport.

“You know when you know and I think that will be his last fight. If he does carry on it will be at a higher weight like superfeather if not lightweight. Will he be at the top level again? I don’t know.”

“I’m proud of him, he did amazing, he’s my hero, he’s the reason I got into boxing and why I’m still in boxing.”