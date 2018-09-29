Blue Star Harrier athletes Brogan and Way grab gold with perfect pentathlons

The Sussex County Combined Events Championships were held together with the Surrey Championships at Carshalton and well attended by Horsham Blue Star Harriers.

They produced a good haul of medals for the Blue Star athletes, with two gold, one silver and three bronze medals achieved.

Hari Brogan and Callum Palmer, who won gold and bronze medals in the under-15 boys' pentathlon

The gold medals were won by Madeleine Way in the under-13 girls’ pentathlon and by Hari Brogan in the under-15 boys’ pentathlon.

Way led the competition from the start with a leap of 4.23m in the long jump, a personal best in the 70m hurdles of 12.80sec and a 5.97m shot putt. The high jump saw her set yet another personal best of 1.35m to cement her lead and although under pressure in the final event the 800m, she held on to her lead to score 1,881 points to win by 23 points.

Brogan was equally impressive and won the competition by 93 points. Starting with an excellent long jump performance of 5.46m, he then ran 14.46 for the 80m hurdles and had a shot putt of 7.27m. The high jump, his specialist event, saw him clear 1.74m to put himself in a very strong position before the final 800m, and although he finished 13 seconds behind his main rival, his time of 2min 29.73sec saw him safely home with a score of 2,162 points.

Callum Palmer also had a good competition where his score of 1859 points, which included a 13.76 hurdles and a 1.50m clearance in the high jump, saw him take the bronze medal.

Jack Milnthorpe contested the senior men’s decathlon, which was competed for over two days and came away with the silver medal, scoring 4,760 points for the ten events. He gained personal bests in four events over the two days, with a 5.95m long jump on day one, and then clearing 2.90m in the pole vault, and throwing the discus 21.83m and the javelin 36.02m on day two.

Bronze medals came in the under-15 pentathlon, where Emily Hutchinson scored 2,059 points, which included a personal best long jump performance of 4.00m and a 1.50m high jump, to secure third place.

In the under-13 boys’ pentathlon, Tristan Bradley put up a good performance to score 1,340 points, which included personal bests in the long jump with a leap of 4.40m and a clearance of 1.32m in the high jump to also take third place.