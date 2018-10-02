Horsham YMCA boss Buckland won't be taking anything for granted ahead of Sussex Senior Cup tie against unknown quantity Midhurst & Easebourne

Horsham YMCA manager Peter Buckland is taking a trip in to the unknown as his side travel to Midhurst & Easebourne in the first round of the Sussex Senior Cup tonight.

The SCFL Division One side currently sit in 15th place in the table after only picking up six points from a possible 24 and suffered a 4-1 away defeat to fellow strugglers Mile Oak on Saturday.

Despite Midhurst & Easebourne's poor start, Buckland admitted that he wasn't sure what to expect from the opposition in tonight's game but was wary that his side would be seen as a 'scalp'.

He said: "I don't know what to expect if I'm being brutally honest. I can only go by their form looking at it as an outsider looking in at their games.

"Again if I'm being honest, it should be nothing less than a victory but we won't be taking it for granted.

"They'd like to take our scalp but I'd like to think we're serious enough about our football to not let that happen."

Horsham YMCA do have good recent history in the competition. In the 2013/14 season YM reached the semi-finals of the Sussex Senior Cup but they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Bognor Regis Town.

Buckland puts great value on this tournament, due to the caliber of cup contenders, and he is hoping to repeat YM's success from four years ago.

He added: "The Sussex Senior Cup is one I take seriously. We've had some good runs in the past and it wasn't that long ago we were in the semi-final against Bognor, staring at a final at the AMEX.

"You do get some good plums ties in this competition so we will be taking this seriously and putting a strong side out."

Kick-off tonight is 7:45pm.