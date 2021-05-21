Jill's pin-sharp at Horsham Golf - charity wins at Mannings Heath

Jill Bowden at Horsham after her nearest-the-pin victory

With fair weather and a bumper number of golfers wanting to enjoy it, there was an excellent turnout over the two-day individual Stableford competition.

Richard Lodge won on Tuesday with 41 points. Second was Richard Levey on 38, on countback from third-placed Keith Martin.

The winner on Wednesday was Rory Buckley on 42 points with John Dodsworth second and Alan Butt third both on 40.

There is a prize awarded for getting nearest to the flag on a designated par three hole and when you land just a foot away you would be excused for believing you have it in the bag.

But in the team seniors’ Stableford, Jill Bowden showed you can never take anything for granted when she landed her ball between the previous player’s marker and the flag, at just six inches from the hole.

This was a two-day four ball Alliance competition where four people play out their own game with a reduced handicap.

The points are added to give a score for each hole with the two best scores on every par five hole, the three best scores on the par four holes and all four scores on the par three holes.

The winning team on Tuesday with an excellent score of 123 points comprised John Wrighton, Chris Stapley, Rob Andrews and Keith Gaston Parry.

Second on 120 were Chris Frogley, Dave Bingham, Kim Limbrick adapting their score to playing as a three-ball team.

Wednesday winners Jerry Myles, Jon Butler, Dave Davies and Nairon Khan scored 113 and second with the same score were Dave Vickers, Phil Hedges, John Dodsworth and Paul Dudman.

Horsham seniors played Cranleigh seniors in a friendly match at home but lost 5-1.

The match was closer than the score might suggest with one win for Nigel Croy, the team captain, and Mark Smith byy 4-2 and most other pairs only losing by one hole. It’s always a pleasure to welcome other teams to Horsham Golf and the two team captains celebrated a beautiful sunny day of golf.

* Horsham Golf narrowly lost 3-2 to Sedlescombe Golf in the first round of the Birchwood Cup on Saturday.

This is a competition for Sussex club golfers with a handicap between five and 21 and played in a 4 ball better ball format.

Each pairing must consist of one player in the five-to-13 handicap range and another player from the 14-21 .

With the new world handicap system caused a bit of a headache for captain Marc Oratis.

He said: “I felt after a good practice session we had picked a solid side that would win our first match but unfortunately this did not prove to be the case.

“Myself and Harry Parsons got of to a win by one hole against Alan Karen and Kyle Penn. It was a close game even though we were three up after ten.

The Sedlescombe pair fought back, taking us to the 18th where I holed a testing three foot putt for the half and our first point on board.”

Jack Howie and Howard Mannion were three up after eight but the Sedlescombe pair of D Horwood and P Davies fought back well to win by two.

Trevor Card and Harry Harrison, who had never lost a match for Horsham, lost 2&1 on the 17th.

Jason Babour and Shaun Moloney lost three holes in the first five to lose 4&3 against S Richardson and L Maclean.

Mark Smith and Ian Cherriman found themselves three down but came roaring back to take a 2&1 win against F Marr and M Dan.

Unfortunately the match was already lost but it was a close game.

* Mannings Heath captain Chris McGrath drew a strong turnout for his Charity Texas Scramble and the day raised a bumper £1,900 for Alzheimer’s Society.

Leading the way with a brilliant gross 57 and nett 53 were Darren and James Baxter, Lucas Johnstone and Duncan Glide.

But the biggest winner was Alzheimer’s Society. McGrath said that he, his wife and two of the charity’s helpers had been ‘overwhelmed with the support and generosity’ of those taking part, with the sum raised from entry fees, silent auction and raffle far exceeding expectations.

Several of the Scramble starters were back next day in the Sunday Stableford. Michael Snee posted eight pars and a birdie off 12 for 39 points in Division One.

In the second tier Tony Moss and Simon Douglas both carded 39 and both had two back nine birdies but Tony’s three pars earned him the countback win.

The Seniors had to battle with gale force winds for their first medal of the year which made Martyn Little’s nett 70 off 11 all the more commendable.

His card included seven pars but it was three consecutive birdies that sealed the victory.

Emma Francis swept to a commanding victory in the ladies’ Bob Collins Cup.

Playing off ten she had ten pars and a birdie, and completed the back nine in one over par before signing for 40 points.