When are Brighton and Hove Albion on TV over the festive period?

Brighton and Hove Albion will be on TV twice over the festive period this season.

The rearranged festive fixtures were confirmed today and Broighton's matches with Arsenal at the Amex and West Ham at the London Stadium are both on TV.

The Arsenal game is on Boxing Day at 5.15pm while the trip to West Ham is on Wednesday January 2, 7.45pm kick off.

SEE ALSO Lewis Dunk has certainly seized the moment to get England call-up - Ian Hine | Brighton & Hove Albion legend Bobby Zamora not surprised by Glenn Murray's prolific form in the Premier League | Gordon Greer was a key part of Brighton & Hove Albion’s success but maybe didn’t get the recognition he deserved - Johnny Cantor



Here is the full list of rearranged festive TV fixtures

Friday, 21 December: Wolves v Liverpool (20:00) - live on Sky Sports

Saturday, 22 December: Arsenal v Burnley (12:30) - live on Sky Sports; Cardiff v Man Utd (17:30) - live on BT Sport

Sunday, 23 December: Everton v Tottenham (16:00) - live on Sky Sports

Wednesday, 26 December: Fulham v Wolves (12:30); Brighton v Arsenal (17:15); Watford v Chelsea (19:30) - all three matches live on Sky Sports

Thursday, 27 December: Southampton v West Ham (19:45) - live on Sky Sports

Saturday, 29 December: Liverpool v Arsenal (17:30) - live on BT Sport

Sunday, 30 December: Crystal Palace v Chelsea (12:00) live on Sky Sports; Burnley v West Ham (14:15); Southampton v Man City (14:15) - live on Sky Sports; Man Utd v Bournemouth (16:30) - live on Sky Sports

Tuesday, 1 January: Everton v Leicester (12:30) - live on Sky Sports; Cardiff v Tottenham (17:30) - live on Sky Sports

Wednesday, 2 January: Bournemouth v Watford (19:45); Chelsea v Southampton (19:45); Huddersfield v Burnley (19:45); Newcastle v Man Utd (20:00) - live on Sky Sports; West Ham v Brighton (19:45); Wolves v Crystal Palace (19:45)

Thursday, 3 January: Man City v Liverpool (20:00) - live on Sky Sports

Over the festive period, December 24, 25, 28 and 31 have been left blank.

City will have had a day's less rest than Liverpool before the teams meet.

Their match at Etihad Stadium will now take place on 3 January at 20:00 GMT.

Jurgen Klopp's team host Newcastle on 26 December and Arsenal on 29 December. City, meanwhile, have trips to Leicester on 26 December and Southampton on 30 December.

That means Liverpool have four days' rest before the title rivals face each other, while City have three.

Manchester United get only two days' rest between their home game against Bournemouth on 30 December and their trip to Newcastle on 2 January.

Tottenham are the only team in the top five to play on both 23 December and 26 December.

Fans of promoted Wolves face an early start to watch their team's game at Fulham on 26 December as it kicks off at 12:30 GMT.

Southampton and West Ham are the only teams who will not play on 26 December, with their game shifted to 27 December at 19:45 GMT.