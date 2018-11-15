VAR could be used in the Premier League next season as clubs 'agree in principle' to introduction

Video assistant referees could be used in the Premier League next season after the clubs 'agreed in principle' to the move at a meeting today.

The league will now now formally make a request to the International Football Association Board and FIFA to use the controversial technology next season.



VAR was used successful at the World Cup in Russia this summer and is already in operation in the top divisions in both Germany and Italy.



Clubs voted against its use in England's top flight during the 2018-19 campaign, but it has been hot topic this week.



Charlie Austin made a post-match rant at the weekend calling for the use of VAR after his goal for Southampton in their 1-1 draw against Watford was chalked off.



Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton was also angry at what he felt was a clearly offside Sol Bamba's goal standing in their 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City.



On the technology's introduction, a statement said: "Premier League clubs have agreed in principle to introduce Video Assistant Referees (VAR) to the competition in the 2019/20 season.



"At a Shareholders’ Meeting today, clubs were provided with an update on the non-live VAR trials being undertaken by the League and Professional Game Match Officials (PGMOL) this season.



"Key learnings from VAR's use in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, and other leagues across the world, were discussed in detail.



"The Premier League’s non-live testing programme will remain in place for the rest of this season, with a continued emphasis on those Saturday afternoons which have several matches being played concurrently, and developing a clear protocol for communicating VAR decisions to fans."