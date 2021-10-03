Kwesi Appiah

Tranmere Rovers 2, Crawley Town 1 - player ratings: Who shone for the Reds in defeat at Prenton Park?

Crawley Town suffered their first defeat in four matches at Prenton Park losing 2-1 to Tranmere Rovers.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 10:43 am

These are the player ratings for the Tranmere match from some of the supporters travelling back on the coach after the game

1. Glenn Morris 7

Did really have a lot to do, valiant effort to trying to keep the second out. A couple of wayward passes that could have caused problems

2. Ludwig Francillette 7

Sorely missed when he went off with a head injury after 10 minutes

3. Tom Dallison 8

Another solid performance in a central partnership battled for 90 minutes.

4. George Francomb 5

Have seen him play better, just not his day. Was suggested that he should have played in front off the back four with Davies moving to right back.

