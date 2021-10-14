Struggling Storrington shock high-flying Roffey

Third-from-bottom Storrington sprung a surprise on fourth-placed Roffey on Tuesday night, winning 2-1 away from home at the SCFL Division One high-flyers.

Storrington arrived after a 5-0 defeat against Oakwood while Roffey had shared a 1-1 draw with table-toppers Midhurst, but at no time did the teams look as far apart as their league positions.

Boars boss Andy Lampard was without Luis Correia, Josh Maher and Harry Law, who were unavailable, and Nathan Neathey and James Pearse, both suffering from injuries.

Alfie Hadfield made his league debut in goal, centre-back Jack Mundy started up front and Joel Mann made his first start at the back.

Not surprisingly, the visitor made sure they kept plenty of men behind the ball. Roffey had the bulk of possession but struggled to penetrate the Swans' rearguard.

Ex-Horsham keeper Gary Elliott was only troubled by a couple of long distance efforts which he tipped over the bar.

But the pressure eventually told after 20 minutes when Mundy celebrated his first goal for the club with a stylish finish.

If home supporters thought this might open the floodgates, they were disappointed as half-time came with no further goals.

The game changed within minutes of the restart as a cross-shot from Jordan Suter deceived Hadfield and snuck in off the post.

This gave the visitors even more determination. Roffey, meanwhile, were not moving the ball fast enough to create many chances.

Roffey gradually upped the tempo and started to get into more dangerous positions. A deep cross found Jamie Wanstall at the far post but, with most of the goal to aim at, he managed to pick out Elliott.

Several shots were blocked and the final touch went missing to a couple of dangerous Roffey crosses.

Josh Neathey thought he had regained the lead when his bullet of a shot hit the underside of the bar and caused a ‘Geoff Hurst’ moment, but this time there was no Russian linesman to give the goal and there was little complaint from the hosts.

As Roffey pushed forward, Storrington took advantage, with their two lively forwards running at the defence and looking dangerous.

One of these breaks saw Brendan Millborrow unable to clear and the loose ball was drilled home by the impressive Suter.

The hosts had little time to reply and Storrington saw out the game for a well earned three points.