Steyning youngsters end season with silverware

The Steyning Town under-18 shield winners

It was a fitting end to the season for a side who have been unbeaten in the league over the last two stop-start campaigns.

The majority of the squad have come right through

the club’s youth system and they dedicated their win to team mate and top scorer

Toby Bloomfield, who broke his leg just a few days before the final.

Playing with the breeze, Town dominated most of the first half and created a few half-decent chances before a well taken double by Fin Shepherd put them firmly in control.

The second half was different as Bexhill took the game to Steyning and the game really came to life.

Firstly United were awarded a penalty which was dragged wide before Cook pulled on back with a beat turn and finish.

Town then survived some scary moments before Sparkes dispossessed a defender and Tommy Charlwood swept home the ball to make it 3-1 Steyning in the 88th minute.

Still Bexhill came again and a deflected shot made it 3-2 in injury time and then they blazed over with the final kick of the game.

George Staples’ side had clung on for victory in a game that could have gone either way.