Steyning Town eventually get the best of Alfold in thriller

Scott Faber was on the scoresheet in Steyning Town's thrilling win over Alfold. Picture by Stephen Goodger

A good game really exploded in to life in the final 10 minutes after it had looked like Town would be seeing out a comfortable victory.

Steyning were leading 3-1 on 80 minutes when Jordan Hawkins in the Town goal slipped after controlling a back pass allowing the visitors to nip in to make it 3-2.

Hawkins redeemed himself with one stunning point blank save but the best was yet to come. In the final minute a penalty was awarded to Alfold after Rob Clark was unfortunate to handle from point-blank range.

Devon Fender stepped up to take the penalty but Hawkins dived low to his right to palm away the shot and clinch the three points.

It had been an equally exciting start to the night Josh Bradley scored within 14 seconds to put Steyning ahead. Straight from kick-off Town were on the attack and George Cousins, lively all night, nipped in between two defenders and squared for Bradley to bundle home from close range.

Steyning were well on top in the early exchanges and got their reward when Scott Faber scored a second with an excellent left foot strike.

This seem to stun Alfold into action. As the half wore on Fold started to get a foothold in the game and got their passing game together.

Alfold got the goal that had been coming on the stroke of half-time. Fender lashed on home after a corner was spilled by Hawkins.

The second half started with Town sitting deep and allowing the visitors to have plenty of possession. This was the pattern for most of the second half as Steyning soaked up pressure and looked to hit all Alfold on the break.

The tactic worked well as Bradley, Cousins and Max Howell asked questions all night of the visitors defence. The back five were working well together and were well covered by defensive midfield pairing Alex Gathern and Tom Bold.

Chances came and went at both ends, including a terrific Alfold save from a Bold free kick, before Faber was put through one-on-one to finish high into the net.

It looked like Steyning were going to see out the game before that amazing final 10 minutes which left everybody in the ground breathless.