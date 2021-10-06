Roffey thwarted by torrential downpour

Roffey's top-of-the-table clash with Dorking Wanderers Reserves was abandoned due to rain in the second half

After a lot of hard work, the Bartholomew Way pitch was playable at 3pm.

Welcoming back Dan Pearse, Callum Jardim and top-scorer Josh Neathey, Roffey made light of the weather and took the lead through skipper Tiago Andrade. The host then went further ahead through a deflected Jardim shot.

Despite Neathey taking a knock, and being replaced on the half-hour by Ricardo Fernandes, Roffey reached half time looking good for three important points.

But the steady rain turned into a delugem and the sheer volume of water left the referee little choice but to abandon the game before coming out for the second half.

Although disappointing, it was good to get some of the recent absentees back and Roffey couldn’t have done much more in the 45 minutes they had against a very useful Dorking team.