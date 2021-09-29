Roffey suffer setback at Selsey

Roffey fell to their first SCFL Division One defeat of the season after losing 3-0 at Selsey on Saturday

This match had originally been rescheduled for the previous Tuseday and when it was changed to Saturday.

Manager Andy Lampard found himself short of regular first team players.Tthe visitors lined up with without Brendan Millborrow, Callum Jardim, Jack Mundy, Dan Pearse, James Pearse, Kelvin Lucas and Josh Neathey.

Roffey never got into their stride, only combining in their normal way in snatches. Twice Ricardo Fernandes was denied by last ditch challenges before he could get his shot away.

Most of the attacking in the early stages was from the home side who were quick to press Roffey, and Luis Corriea had to be alert to several shots from outside the box.

The visitors threatened with a strong run from Jack Stafford, playing his first game for the best part of two years, but it was Selsey who took the lead.

Roffey, not for the first time, gave the ball away in their own half and it was sent forward to Evan Harris who slotted into the bottom corner.

Then came what may have been the turning point of the game. Tiago Andrade made room for a shot from the edge of the box and drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

Roffey celebrated and Selsey moved to restart when it was noticed that the assistant had flagged for something.

After consultation, the goal was disallowed, because it was ruled that the shot had deflected off Fernandes who was in an offside position. This despite no appeals from any of the home defenders and protestations from the Roffey players.

The second half continued to be a scrappy affair with Roffey trying to get back into the game without causing the home defence many alarms.

Harris then hit the goal of the game. Given too much time on the D he looked up and curled the ball into the top right corner.

Twenty minutes from time, Bradley Higgins-Pearce made the most of a tangle on the edge the visitors area to slot home the third despite Roffey's appeal for a foul.

The last 20 minutes saw the first team debuts of Jake Releen, Joel Mann and Josh Lyden, but Selsey were clear for a well deserved win.

Roffey were due to host local rivals Storrington last night but the game was postponed due to the ongoing fuel shortage.