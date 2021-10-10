Roffey Robins Atletico under-13s hit neighbours Southwater for six

Two goals from Lucas Byrne were the highlight of a stunning victory for Roffey Robins Atletico under-13s over Southwater Reds

It was a tough game with plenty of midfield battles. Atletico got off to the perfect start with a Romario Moratalla penalty after he was bundled down after only two minutes.

They quickly made it two as Moratalla turned provider for Luca Harris to smash the ball home from the edge of the penalty area.

Atletico were strong all over the pitch. Josh Davidson was stunning as he controlled the defence, working alongside Dan Klamm at centre back as they snuffed out whatever came their way.

Henry Dinsdale put in another classy performance at right-back, and the third goal came from his throw in, which found Joshua Bellamy, who ran down the wing and put in the perfect cross to find Byrne who had ghosted into the six-yard box and tucked the ball away.

Southwater pulled a goal back before half-time after which Atletico made some changes, notably Tim Clifford making a return after injury, putting in a performance as strong as he has performed all season.

Jack Dann was tenacious at left-back, and Will Anderson and Aaron Woodhams worked well to control the centre of the field.

Atletico’s fourth was an own goal from a Woodhams corner, and the fifth was Byrne’s second as he converted a Woodhams cross by smartly finding the lower right corner of the goal.

Southwater offered a lot but were unable to break down a tight Atletico unit. Daniel Gardiner went close before Moratalla got his second, and Atletico's sixth, with the last kick of the game.

Harris applied pressure to a defender whose misplaced pass found Moratalla with the space and time to calmly hit the net.

Manager Ricardo Moratalla said: “I’m really pleased with our all round game today. The team passed the ball well and the work that we have been putting in during training is having effect.