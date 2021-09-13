Roffey Robins Atletico under-13s begin campaign with emphatic win

Luca Harris (left) and Romario Moratalla starred for Roffey Robins Atletico under-13 in their thumping win over Rudgwick

A hat-trick from Luca Harris and brace from Romario Moratalla came on the back of a fine team performance.

The step up to 11-a-side football has seen the team try players in new positions. Henry Dinsdale was imperious at right back, Joshua Bellamy came into the game on the right wing, Josh Davidson excelled at centre back and Aaron Woodhams and Will Anderson continued to cement their midfield partnership.

Atletico started the game on the front foot and dominated possession. They soon started to create chances, although only one goal came in the first period with Moratalla passing across the penalty area for Harris to slot in at the far post.

Atletico’s passing game was strong, with Dinsdale linking well with the midfield and the Dan Klamm/Davidson partnership in defence. They sliced through Rudgwick who had no answers to Atletico’s questions.

The second half opened up more, and Atletico flourished. Harris turned provider for Moratalla to slot home, before Anderson played a lovely through ball for Harris to score his second.

Bellamy then crossed for Moratalla to convert before Josh Gibson found Harris outside the penalty area who smashed the ball home for his first hat-trick.

Rudgwick pushed forward in the second half, but Jack Dann was solid in defence alongside Klamm who demonstrated a real return to form.

Manager Ricardo Moratalla said: “I’m so proud of my team. It was the perfect start to the season. They turned up this morning with the right attitude and played some wonderful passing football.