Roffey overcome Forest Row to maintain perfect record

Roffey continued their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 home win over Forest Row on Saturday

Manager Andy Lampard had to shuffle the pack for the visit of Row, with Johden de Mayer, Kelvin Lucas, Jamie Wanstall and Jack Nourse all unavailable.

With the team having an unfamiliar look to it, it was the visitors who started on the front foot, pressing Roffey all over the park and looking well-organised at the back.

However, it was difficult for either side to create clear cut chances and half-time came with no score, Roffey keeper Luis Correia foiling Row with one important save.

Roffey started the second half much brighter and home attacks became more frequent. From one of these the subsequent corner was powered into the net by Harry Law at the far post.

Roffey went in search of the second goal with Josh Neathey hitting the woodwork with a thunderbolt. At the other end Correia tipped a fierce long shot over the bar.

Dan Pearse came on to make his Roffey debut and the hosts finally got the second. Tiago Andrade and Neathey combined to release James Pearse who beat his man and buried the ball in the corner.

But the visitors were not finished and Tom Underwood hit a stunning 25-yard free kick in off the post.

Roffey's game away at Selsey on Tuesday night was postponed. The Blues said it was off because of ‘a health and environment issue relating to our neighbouring drainage system’.