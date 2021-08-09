Roffey continue good start with win over battling Wick

Football

That record lasted only ten minutes as Jamie Wanstall’s trickery on the right led to a near miss on the far post. The ball was crossed back for Josh Neathey to bury his second goal of the season.

But Wick hit back and Brendan Millborow had to make a smart block to keep the lead. The importance of that save was shown within minutes as Wanstall headed in Neathey’s corner to double the lead.

Roffey continued to threaten and a slick four-man move, with Jack Nourse, Tiago Andrade and Jamie Pearse combining with Neathey, put Josh in for a clinical finish into the far corner to make it 3-0 at the break.

The second half continued as the first half had ended. Kelvin Lucas sliced through the Wick back line to finish clinically to make it four.

Neathey again escaped his marker to get onto Pearse’s through ball to drive home his hat-trick.

Shortly after he put the final touch to another incisive Roffey move to make 6-0.

Wick caught Roffey out to score two late goals but nothing could detract from a classy performance from the hosts.

The result puts Roffey top of Division One by virtue of goal difference.