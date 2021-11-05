Horsham celebrate beating Maidenhead 4-1 in the FA Cup first round proper in 2007-08, setting up a second round clash with Roberto Martinez's Swansea City

Roberto Martinez's Swansea City, AFC Wimbledon and Maidenhead United hold golden FA Cup memories for Horsham - picture special

Horsham travel to League Two club Carlisle United in the first round proper on Saturday - the first time the club has reached this stage of the competition in 14 years.

By Matt Pole
Friday, 5th November 2021, 8:00 am

Ahead of this weekend's highly-anticipated clash, we look back an the Hornets' games against AFC Wimbledon, Chippenham Town, Maidenhead United and Swansea City during their historic run to the second round in 2007.

Here are a selection of pictures from the Hornets' FA Cup adventures.

1.

Action from the Hornets' shootout win over AFC Wimbledon in the third qualifying round replay in 2007-08

2.

3.

4.

