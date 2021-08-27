Republic of Ireland under-21s call-up for Crawley Town midfielder
Crawley Town midfielder Will Ferry has been called up to the Republic of Ireland under-21s squad.
Friday, 27th August 2021, 2:30 pm
The 19-year-old has been named in manager Jim Crawford's 24-man squad for the upcoming UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Luxembourg on September 3 and September 7 respectively.
Ferry, who has earned so far earned one cap for the Republic of Ireland under-21s, will miss the Reds' game at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.
The winger joined Crawley Town on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Southampton on August 3.