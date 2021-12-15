Red hot Horsham continue resurgence with league and cup wins

Horsham celebrate Tom Richards' (centre) opener in the win against East Thurrock United. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

The Hornets made it seven wins from eight Isthmian Premier games thanks to a 3-1 home victory over East Thurrock United on Saturday.

Tom Richards gave Horsham the lead on 32 minutes before the former Dorking Wanderers winger turned provider for Eddie Dsane seven minutes later.

Jake Gordon's powerful effort on 52 minutes gave East Thurrock hope but Charlie Hester-Cook made sure of the three points with a minute of normal time remaining.

The result pushes the Hornets up to 12th in table. After finding themselves at the division's basement almost a month ago, Horsham are now 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

Di Paola said: "It was good. I think we made hard work of it in the sense that we were really comfortable but then let in a pretty rubbish goal just after half-time.

"It put us on the back foot a little bit, but then we got ourselves back in 10, 15 minutes later and we were pretty comfortable again.

"We created a lot of chances. We didn’t take them but in general I thought it was a pretty good performance to be honest."

The Hornets made it nine victories in ten in all competitions with a 3-1 home win over division-below Hastings United in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday evening.

Dsane hit two as Horsham held another two-goal advantage at half-time. Lloyd Dawes pulled a goal back but an Ollie Black own goal confirmed the Hornets' place in the last 16 of the county's premier knockout competition.

Di Paola added: "It was a tough game. I thought they played well and I thought we were a little below-par but we were very professional and clinical with what we did.

"We only had one-and-a-half fit subs so we couldn’t really freshen it up or change too much. We were a bit leggy as the game went on.

"We conceded another cheap goal just after half-time and it could’ve changed the complexion of the game. We have to learn from that because it’s happening too often at the moment.

"Cup football is about winning games not performing. We got the win, we’re into the next round so we’ll draw a line under it.

"I thought in the first half we were alright. I thought in the second half in spells we were alright."