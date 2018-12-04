QPR join Premier League club in race for Southend United starlet, ex-Sunderland flop again linked with Leeds United - League 1 and League 2 live blog Reports over the last 24 hours have suggested that Championship high-fliers Leeds United could be preparing a move for Jeremain Lens. League One and Two transfer rumours continue circulate - and we've got it covered. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Storrington's draw with Wick felt 'like points dropped' for boss Everett Horsham 4, Whitstable Town 0: ‘It was enjoyable to see the boys expressing themselves’