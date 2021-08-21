Pagham put top scorer in goal - and lose at Horsham YMCA

Ross Edwards / Picture: Roger Smith

The Lions, with a very understrength team, including top scorer Joe Clarke in goal, were overwhelmed for most of the first half but with Conor Geoghegan and Jack Williamson putting in sterling performances to keep the shots at Clarke to a minimum.

It looked like it would be 0-0 at half time. But with three minutes left, a YM free kick wide on the right flew into Pagham’s net via a deflection.

The Lions came out in the second period growling and spent most of it inside the Horsham half. Their efforts were rewarded, after 75 minutes, with a great goal direct from a curling free-kick by Ross Edwards and for several minutes after looked to press for a winner.

But as always seems to happen at this ground for Pagham, three minutes from the end YM full-back Tom Cousins blasted home from a corner to give the home side the points.