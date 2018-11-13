Notts County have 'no pleasure' in sacking former Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell

Notts County chairman Alan Hardy has insisted he took 'no pleasure' from sacking Harry Kewell after just 14 games in charge of the League Two side.

The former Liverpool and Leeds United player made a shock departure from Crawley Town back at the end of August to take up the managerial role on a three-year deal at their league rivals.



However, a run of just one win in his 14 matches in charge and a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Barnsley in the FA Cup on Saturday - the side coincidentally that Reds face in the second round - was the final straw for Meadow Lane bosses.



They have announced this afternoon that the Austalian leaves his role with immediate effect, along with assistant manager Warren Feeney and first-team analyst Paul Murphy.



Speaking to the club's website, Hardy said: "Harry’s passion and commitment as a coach is unquestionable. I enjoyed seeing first-hand his love for the job and it gives me absolutely no pleasure to take that away from him.



“Unfortunately, however, things quite simply were not working out for him here at Meadow Lane.



“Results have not been good enough and performance levels are a continuing concern. We see no reason to continue with something we don’t think can work.



“Harry leaves with our best wishes for the future and our search for a new manager begins immediately.



"We hope to make an appointment before Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two match at home to Cheltenham Town.”